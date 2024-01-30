Taiwan will keep tabs on post-election developments in Tuvalu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will monitor post-election political developments in Tuvalu, deepen friendly relations with newly elected parliamentarians, and ensure the stability of diplomatic ties between the two nations, MOFA spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei (蕭光偉) said at a press conference on Tuesday (Jan. 30).

After the Taiwan-friendly Prime Minister Kausea Natano was unseated, there was speculation that the Pacific Island nation could switch diplomatic recognition to China, Hsiao said. However, most of the elected candidates had frequent interactions with the Taiwan Embassy and supported the bilateral friendship between the two countries, he said.

The spokesperson also pointed out China's attempt to influence Tuvalu's elections by buying local media was recently uncovered. He called for the condemnation of such “reprehensible behavior” and urged the international community to pay close attention and collectively counter authoritarian nations manipulating elections in democratic nations.

Tuvalu is one of Taiwan’s three remaining Pacific Island diplomatic allies. Nauru severed relations with Taiwan earlier this month.