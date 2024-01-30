Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Indonesian fisherman dies after falling overboard off Taiwan's Penghu

Fisherman fell overboard 111 km southwest of Qimei, Penghu

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/30 14:40
(CGA photo)

(CGA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indonesian fisherman died after falling overboard in waters around Penghu on Monday night (Jan. 29).

The Coast Guard Administration's (CGA) Fleet Branch Penghu Offshore Flotilla received a report that a 22-year-old Indonesian man fell overboard on the Ta Chin Man No. 16 (大進滿16號) operating in waters 111 km (60 NM) southwest of Qimei, Penghu, per CNA. The CGA dispatched a patrol boat to conduct a search and rescue operation.

The fisherman was found dead by CGA officers near the fishing vessel. His body was transported by the fishing boat, while escorted by the CGA patrol boat.

Indonesian fisherman dies after falling overboard off Taiwan's Penghu
Ta Chin Man No. 16 docked at Magong Harbor. (CGA photo)

Early on Tuesday morning (Jan. 30), the fishing vessel returned to Magong Harbor and the incident was reported to law enforcement for investigation.

The CGA said the Penghu-registered boat had one Taiwanese and six Indonesian crew members onboard, including the deceased Indonesian worker.
lost at sea
fishery worker
fishery workers
drowning
CGA
Indonesian migrant workers
fishing boat accident

RELATED ARTICLES

Serviceman drowns at Taiwan naval base in Yilan
Serviceman drowns at Taiwan naval base in Yilan
2024/01/19 14:48
Taiwan Coast Guard raises vigilance for Lunar New Year holiday
Taiwan Coast Guard raises vigilance for Lunar New Year holiday
2024/01/03 17:33
Father and son drown while fishing in central Taiwan
Father and son drown while fishing in central Taiwan
2023/12/30 17:37
Taiwan Coast Gaurd searches for lost snorkeler off Hualien coast
Taiwan Coast Gaurd searches for lost snorkeler off Hualien coast
2023/12/03 15:31
Coast Guard refutes YouTube video claiming Taiwan fired rocket at Chinese ship near Dongsha Islands
Coast Guard refutes YouTube video claiming Taiwan fired rocket at Chinese ship near Dongsha Islands
2023/11/29 11:48