Indonesian fisherman dies after falling overboard off Taiwan's Penghu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indonesian fisherman died after falling overboard in waters around Penghu on Monday night (Jan. 29).

The Coast Guard Administration's (CGA) Fleet Branch Penghu Offshore Flotilla received a report that a 22-year-old Indonesian man fell overboard on the Ta Chin Man No. 16 (大進滿16號) operating in waters 111 km (60 NM) southwest of Qimei, Penghu, per CNA. The CGA dispatched a patrol boat to conduct a search and rescue operation.

The fisherman was found dead by CGA officers near the fishing vessel. His body was transported by the fishing boat, while escorted by the CGA patrol boat.



Ta Chin Man No. 16 docked at Magong Harbor. (CGA photo)

Early on Tuesday morning (Jan. 30), the fishing vessel returned to Magong Harbor and the incident was reported to law enforcement for investigation.

The CGA said the Penghu-registered boat had one Taiwanese and six Indonesian crew members onboard, including the deceased Indonesian worker.