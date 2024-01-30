Long Bridge Securities Singapore Introduces Lifetime Commission-Free Trading for US and HK Markets

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2024 - Long Bridge Securities Singapore, a new-generation socially-driven online brokerage, is pleased to announce its latest campaign offering lifetime commission-free trading and free real-time market data. This makes Long Bridge Securities the first online brokerage in Singapore to offer lifetime commission-free trading in both US and HK markets simultaneously.





From now until March 31, 2024, all new users who open an account with Long Bridge Securities in Singapore will enjoy lifetime commission-free trading for US stocks and receive real-time LV1 quotes for SG and HK markets. Additionally, upon depositing SGD 3,000 or the equivalent, they will be eligible for lifetime commission-free trading for HK stocks, along with rewards of up to SGD 160.





This proposition distinguishes Long Bridge Securities from its other industry players, ensuring long-term cost savings and maximizing investment potential. Through the elimination of trading commissions and the provision of real-time market data, Long Bridge Securities empowers investors to capitalize on global stock market opportunities at a reduced cost.





Longbridge is dedicated to delivering innovative and user-friendly investment tools, supported by a team of seasoned financial professionals and top-notch technology experts. By enabling investors to make informed decisions, Longbridge strives to set new industry standards continuously. The commitment to financial technology innovation has established Longbridge as a trusted and reliable partner for investors seeking a comprehensive and user-friendly investment platform. With a diverse product range featuring over 32,000 trade counters, Longbridge provides fast and seamless trading capabilities, minimal market delays, and professional order types to facilitate an optimal trading experience.





Long Bridge Securities expressed their enthusiasm about introducing this lifetime commission-free trading and market data promotion, stating, "We are thrilled to offer our valued clients the opportunity to benefit from this promotion. We aim to provide a seamless and cost-effective investment experience, empowering investors to optimize their portfolios and achieve their financial goals. Through our comprehensive range of benefits and rewards, we seek to revolutionize the way people invest in the stock market."





Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. is a trusted and reliable online brokerage regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), offering a wide range of investment options with industry-low fees. The platform provides instant account opening through MyInfo and ensures the safety of customer assets by maintaining custody and segregating funds in authorized third-party accounts.





To take advantage of this exciting promotion and access the benefits of lifetime commission-free trading and real-time market data, interested individuals are encouraged to visit https://shorturl.at/bcKV1 and Long Bridge Securities official website at https://longbridge.sg for further details.



