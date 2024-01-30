Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

President Tsai commends Taiwan's efforts to bolster defense

Tsai says defense budget reached NT$600 billion this fiscal year

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/30 13:51
President Tsai Ing-wen visits troops stationed on Penghu.

President Tsai Ing-wen visits troops stationed on Penghu. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen praised the nation’s progress in bolstering defense while on a visit to Penghu on Tuesday (Jan. 30).

Speaking at the Wude Barracks, Tsai said the government has been promoting defense reforms in recent years to create a more efficient and modern military, per the Presidential Office. Improving training and upgrading military base facilities are crucial aspects of this effort, she said.

She pointed out that the ongoing "Xing An Project" expedited the reconstruction of old military barracks across the country, with the construction of 102 sites already implemented.

Additionally, the defense budget for this fiscal year has reached a historic high of NT$600.7 billion (US$19.27 billion), Tsai said. This not only reflects the government's emphasis on the military but also signifies a commitment to taking care of the armed forces, she said, adding there would be continued support for the military.

The president highlighted the strategic importance of Penghu’s military units and recognized their responsibility and dedication to national security. She thanked them for their hard work during the Lunar New Year.
Taiwan military
Taiwan defense
defense capability
defense budget
Tsai Ing-wen
President Tsai
Penghu

RELATED ARTICLES

Army to hold live-fire 'red beach' exercise in central Taiwan
Army to hold live-fire 'red beach' exercise in central Taiwan
2024/01/29 20:10
DPP lawmakers encourage Tsai to visit Taiwan's Taiping Island
DPP lawmakers encourage Tsai to visit Taiwan's Taiping Island
2024/01/29 14:09
Military training content more important than length of service: Taiwan People's Party
Military training content more important than length of service: Taiwan People's Party
2024/01/25 20:27
Lithuania lawmaker commends president for safeguarding Taiwan democracy
Lithuania lawmaker commends president for safeguarding Taiwan democracy
2024/01/25 16:24
Taiwan seeks to bolster economic, security cooperation with US
Taiwan seeks to bolster economic, security cooperation with US
2024/01/23 15:39