President Tsai commends Taiwan's efforts to bolster defense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen praised the nation’s progress in bolstering defense while on a visit to Penghu on Tuesday (Jan. 30).

Speaking at the Wude Barracks, Tsai said the government has been promoting defense reforms in recent years to create a more efficient and modern military, per the Presidential Office. Improving training and upgrading military base facilities are crucial aspects of this effort, she said.

She pointed out that the ongoing "Xing An Project" expedited the reconstruction of old military barracks across the country, with the construction of 102 sites already implemented.

Additionally, the defense budget for this fiscal year has reached a historic high of NT$600.7 billion (US$19.27 billion), Tsai said. This not only reflects the government's emphasis on the military but also signifies a commitment to taking care of the armed forces, she said, adding there would be continued support for the military.

The president highlighted the strategic importance of Penghu’s military units and recognized their responsibility and dedication to national security. She thanked them for their hard work during the Lunar New Year.