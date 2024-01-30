5 luxury hotels to open in Taiwan in 2024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s travel industry expects inbound tourism to recover, providing impetus for five new luxury hotels to open in the first half of 2024.

Each luxury hotel is either owned by a domestic construction company, an international hotel chain, or overseas business groups eager to enter the Taiwan market. The five hotels expected to open soon are the Sotetsu Grand Fresa Taipei Ximen, voco Chiayi, Wen Wan Resort, InterContinental Taichung, and Episode Daan Taipei, per UDN.

Among the new hotels, the largest is voco Chiayi, with 370 rooms. Meanwhile, the hotel with the highest average room price is the Wen Wan Resort, which charges NT$25,000 (US$800) per night. Wen Wan Resort will only offer 93 rooms, each of which will have a view of Sun Moon Lake. The resort is also the only hotel in the area offering hot springs and is expected to launch this summer.

The arrival of new luxury hotels is also putting pressure on existing hotels which now feel the need to upgrade facilities to maintain high standards. The Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei announced on Monday (Jan. 29) that it will spend billions on renovations. The investment will allow the hotel to partner with Marriott International, re-launching itself as a premium luxury hotel as "The Howard Taipei, Autograph Collection" by mid-2026.

Taiwan’s Tourism Administration said the total number of international tourists arriving in 2023 was 6.4 million, with a target of 12 million set for 2024. Japan’s Sotetsu Grand Fresa Taipei Ximen is set to open on Feb. 2.

Taiwan’s Lih Pao Group is also optimistic about the return of tourism post-COVID as its Fullon Hotel entered into a partnership with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with the first venture, voco Chiayi, debuting in the first half of 2024. The new partnership aims to open 18 hotels, making it the largest local hotel chain brand in Taiwan.