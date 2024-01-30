Taiwan transport ministry approves Taichung MRT Blue Line

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s transport ministry approved a plan to build a second line (Blue Line) for the Taichung MRT, which will include 20 new stations and take 10 years to complete.

The new line will begin at Taichung Port and travel along Taiwan Avenue, crossing the heart of the city and passing near Jianguo Market. It is expected to alleviate traffic along Taichung’s busiest transportation artery, per UDN.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) expressed gratitude to the central government for approving the project and acknowledging the needs of Taichung citizens. The Blue Line will complement the existing Green Line, which opened to the public in April 2021.

"Taichung City Government is ready," said Taichung Transportation Bureau Director-General Yeh Chao-Fu (葉昭甫). He added that the city's transportation bureau is eager to take the next step in implementing construction of the new line.

The Blue Line will cost NT$161.51 billion (US$5.17 billion), of which the central government will provide NT$67.56 billion and the Taichung Central Government NT$93.9 billion.