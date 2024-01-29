India Electric Scooter Market, Business Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Industry Players by 2031

The Global India Electric Scooter Market report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

India Electric Scooter Market to Grow at a CAGR of 35% through 2028

The India electric scooter market is growing at a high CAGR because of the citizens’ growing awareness of carbon emissions and sustainability, which is driving them to switch to electric transportation

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm,Report Ocean, revealed that the India electric scooter market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35% during 2022-2028. The growing popularity of electric scooters can be attributed to citizens’ growing awareness of carbon emissions and sustainability, which is driving them to switch to electric transportation. The India electric scooter market is expected to have attractive development prospects in the projected period due to favorable government efforts and private-public investments in the construction of additional charging points at strategic places.

Establishment Of New Charging Points is Propelling the Growth of the Market

The central and state government as well as industry players are making major investments to increase the number of charging stations in the country. This is expected to be a major element in increasing the popularity of electric scooters among the general public. For instance, HeroMotoCorp recently announced its partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across India.

Launch Of New and Innovative Products is Driving Electric Scooter Market

Companies are continually developing new goods to entice customers, owing to expanding demand for electric scooters and increased competition among players. They are heavily investing in research and development in order to improve their electric scooters and gain a competitive advantage. For instance, Okinawa Autotech announced the launch of its electric scooter Okhi 90 which is expected to range between INR 100K and INR 120K. (approx USD 1300).

India Electric Scooter Market – By Battery Type

Based on battery type, the India electric scooter market is segmented into sealed lead acid, NiMh, and li-Ion. Because sealed lead-acid batteries provide more power and energy per KWH, they have the biggest market share. SLA batteries are also more dependable and have a longer life cycle, making them more cost-effective. However, because of its higher energy density, voltage capacity, and lower self-discharge rate, the Li-ion battery category is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the projection period.

India Electric Scooter Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the India electric scooter market is segmented into North India, South India, East India, and West India. Western India accounts for the largest market share because of the favorable incentives the government of the states like Maharashtra and Gujarat offer. Maharashtra, for instance, offers an incentive of INR 5000 per kWh (approx USD 65.65) of their battery capacity while the maximum subsidy amount has been capped at INR 25,000 (approx USD 328). These incentives are promoting the use of electric scooters among consumers in West India.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Electric Scooter Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak halted the expansion of India’s electric scooter market. Due to the lockdown, limitations on non-essential economic operations such as car production and industrial activities were halted. Electric scooter manufacturers were also forced to temporarily halt their manufacturing operations. Furthermore, restrictions on distribution and supply chains, as well as mobility, to prevent virus transmission, had a direct influence on electric scooter sales, resulting in significant market losses. However, the market is expected to recover slowly throughout the projection period.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

By Volume (Thousand Units)

Market Share & Forecast

By Battery Type

Sealed Lead Acid

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)

NiMh

By Voltage

36 V

48 V

60 V

72 V and others

By Technology

Removable

Non-Removable

By Maximum Speed

<25 km/h

2550 km/h

50 km/h By Sales Channel

Online

Offline By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the India electric scooter market are Ather Energy, Revolt Motors, Bajaj Auto Yo-Bykes, Ampere, TVS Motor Company, Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ultraviolette Automotive, Gemopia Electric, Ola Electric, Simple Energy, And Other Prominent Players.

With the existence of multiple global firms as well as small mobility startups, the market is tremendously fragmented. In terms of offers, regional entrepreneurs are giving tough competition to multinational corporations. Companies are working on growing their target market and extending outside geographical limits, thus they are introducing items in other nations. In addition, in this industry, competitive techniques such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and so on are common.



