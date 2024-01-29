Army to hold live-fire 'red beach' exercise in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade is set to conduct a live-fire exercise in its designated defense zone on March 25 to enhance combat readiness.

Troops will conduct field shooting with T-91 rifles and pistols at Changhua County's Xianxi Beach and set up camp in the area, CNA reported. According to Taiwan’s Fisheries Agency, drills last from 8 a.m. to noon.

The designated shooting area extends 200 meters long and 100 meters wide and will have eight shooting ranges. The Coast Guard Administration will patrol nearby waters during the exercise.

Xixian Beach is known as a “red beach,” which means it is a potential site for a Chinese amphibious landing. Other such beaches include Guanyin Beach in Taoyuan, Xishu Beach in Tainan, and the northern bank of the Dajia River in Taichung.

The exercise comes amid increasing concerns about a potential Chinese attack. There has been a noticeable rise in Chinese military activities around Taiwan.

U.S. Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John C. Aquilino said last week that he believed China would likely make a show of force against Taiwan following its recent presidential election.

On Sunday (Jan. 28), the Kuma Academy held a large-scale outdoor training event called the "Blue Magpie Operation" simulating pre-war preparations and testing responses to wartime disasters. One hundred and twenty participants took part in the eight-hour training, which included how to respond to air defense alarms, utilize terrain as cover and avoid the enemy, and intelligence-gathering skills.