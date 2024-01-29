Kuomintang seeks cooperation with Taiwan People's Party

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) met with Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) lawmakers, including Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) and Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌), on Monday (Jan. 29) in hopes of future cooperation.

The politicians held a closed-door meeting at the TPP legislative caucus office that lasted for 40 minutes, per CNA.

Afterward, Han said he was honored to visit the TPP. He said discussions covered parliamentary reforms and potential collaboration between the two parties to meet the needs and expectations of the Taiwanese. Dialogue during the meeting was thorough, he said, as they touched upon various topics.

Han stressed that the meeting consisted of sincere communication and exchanges, and was not a guise to make any backroom deals. He urged the public not to perceive the meeting negatively.

The KMT politician said he looked forward to collaborating with the TPP lawmakers in the new legislature to bring about new reforms and meet people's expectations.