'Miss Saigon' coming to Taiwan for 1st time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Broadway musical "Miss Saigon" will play in Taiwan for the first time in May and June of this year.

Tickets for the performances in Taiwan go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 30).

"Miss Saigon," considered one of the four major great Broadway musicals of the 20th century, along with Les Miserables, Cats, and Phantom of the Opera, will come to Taiwan for the first time. It will tour four cities in northern, central, and southern Taiwan starting in May.

The show's promoter in Taiwan Kuang Hong Arts Management (KHAM), said in a press release that what sets "Miss Saigon" apart from other musicals is its realistic stage settings. During the performance, the audience will experience thunderous sounds as a lifelike helicopter descends from above.

The production includes scenes where an engineer, caught up in the American dream, arrives in a luxurious vehicle against the backdrop of a massive Statue of Liberty head. The set aims to immerse the audience as if they were in Times Square, New York.

"Miss Saigon," tells the love story between a Vietnamese woman who works as a bar girl named Kim and an American GI named Chris, who are forcibly separated during the fall of Saigon. "The heart-wrenching music portrays the intertwined emotions of love and hate, making 'Miss Saigon' a timeless Broadway performance," according to organizers.



Scene from "Miss Saigon." (KHAM image)

The original production of "Miss Saigon" premiered in London's West End in 1989 and has since received numerous accolades, including three Tony Awards and two Laurence Olivier Awards. One of the versions produced by Cameron Mackintosh premiered in London in 2014, attracting an audience of over 38 million worldwide.

The cast for this Australian touring version includes Seann Miley Moore as the Engineer, Abigail Adriano as Kim, and Nigel Huckle as Chris. Accompanied by a live orchestra, they will perform classic songs like "I Still Believe" and "The American Dream."

The full-length Broadway musical "Miss Saigon" will be performed from May 31 to June 2 at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, June 8-9 at the National Taichung Theater, June 14-16 at the Tainan Municipal Tainan Cultural Center, and June 22-30 at the National Theater in Taipei.

For more information, please visit the official KHAM website.