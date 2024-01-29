Pro-Taiwan independence party downsizes after election battering

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After failing to reach the number of votes required to receive government subsidies during the Jan. 13 election, the pro-independence Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) closed a regional office and laid off staff.

TSP member and Kaohsiung City Councilor Chang Po-Yang (張博洋) said on Monday (Jan. 29) that some party workers in the southern city had been laid off as a result of the party’s poor election result, and its local office had been disestablished, per CNA. In a press release, Chang said he and fellow Kaohsiung Councilor Li Tsung-lin (李宗霖) had each been personally paying NT$160,000 (US$5,126) per month to keep the party afloat.

The TSP’s support dipped significantly compared to 2020 in Taiwan’s 2024 legislative election, taking 95,000 party votes, or 0.69% of the total. That is compared to 2020, when the party secured around 450,000 votes, or 3.16%.

Chang called on supporters to continue their regular donations to the party but said an internal review will be conducted so the party can take its next steps. He said that despite the party’s poor showing in the election, TSP members will continue to work in Taiwan’s south before the next election.

Placing seventh in terms of party votes during the election, the TSP came behind the Taiwan Green Party (0.85%) and ahead of James Soong’s (宋楚瑜) People First Party (0.51%.)



On Monday, a worker removed party hoardings from a TSP office closed by the party after the election. (Taiwan Statebuilding Party photo)