Taiwan's quantum leap: President Tsai champions cutting-edge quantum computing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (Jan. 29) inspected Taiwan's groundbreaking strides in building the nation's inaugural quantum computer.

This ambitious endeavor, led by Academia Sinica, marks a significant milestone in Taiwan's technological prowess. The focus on a 5-qubit superconducting quantum computer showcases the nation's commitment to staying at the forefront of a new era potentially defined by quantum technology.

Receiving a self-developed 4-inch quantum wafer from the institute, President Tsai hailed this achievement as not only a technological milestone but a testament to Taiwan's capabilities in the realm of advanced technology.

Highlighting the immense potential of quantum computing, Tsai emphasized its role as the next-generation computing technology poised to revolutionize various sectors, including AI, finance, and biotech. Additionally, she underscored the significance of employing quantum cryptography to enhance security in everyday life.

A budget of NT$8 billion (US$256 million) has been allocated for a comprehensive five-year program dedicated to advancing quantum technology since 2022.

Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) provided insights into the institution's progress in chip design and qubit control technologies. The control system for qubits will be made accessible to IT companies for testing and developing relevant applications, fostering collaboration between academia and industry.

Chen Chii-dong (陳啟東), a fellow at Academia Sinica's Institute of Physics and Research Center for Applied Sciences, explained the intricate electronic technologies required for the low-temperature system. This involves employing advanced components such as high-density coaxial cables, high-density RF connectors, and electromagnetic shield packaging boxes for quantum chips.

President Liao disclosed the institute's commitment to establishing a national quantum technology research center at its South Campus in Tainan. This strategic initiative aims to overcome the unique challenges associated with fabricating superconducting quantum chips, requiring conditions not applicable to current semiconductor production processes.



Academia Sinica's self-developed 5-qubit superconducting quantum computer is displayed on Jan. 29, 2024. (Academia Sinica photo)



President Tsai Ing-wen receives a self-developed 4-inch quantum wafer from Academia Sinica on Jan. 29, 2024. (Academia Sinica photo)