DPP lawmakers encourage Tsai to visit Taiwan's Taiping Island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators on Monday (Jan. 29) urged President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to visit Taiping Island before her term ends.

During a caucus meeting, DPP legislators Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) and Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) called on Tsai to make a trip to the island next month for an inauguration ceremony of a dredging and pier renovation project, CNA reported.

Hsu said that every past president has visited Taiping Island, and it is appropriate for Tsai to go. The island is home to military personnel, so it would be an opportunity for the president to boost morale within the armed forces and assert Taiwan’s sovereignty over it.

Lai said Taiping Island is part of Taiwan’s territory and as the head of state, attending the event is deemed necessary. He expressed support for Tsai to fulfill the duties of a national leader in this regard.

Taiping Island is located in the South China Sea, 1,500 km from Kaohsiung. It is administered under Kaohsiung’s Cijin District.

The Coast Guard Administration personnel stationed there are responsible for its defense. In 2021, the CGA was reported to have 124 Kestrel anti-armor rockets on the island.