HeySara Goes On Acquisition Spree, Tops 2,000 Clients In Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2024 - HeySara Pte. Ltd., a leading corporate service provider, completed its acquisition of Corporate Success Pte. Ltd. and its affiliated companies in January 2024. This strategic move strengthens HeySara’s professional services team to provide a more comprehensive suite of services to its expanded and more diversified client base. With this acquisition, HeySara achieves a milestone growth of expanding its active clientele to over 2000.



The acquisition of Corporate Success Pte. Ltd. and its affiliated companies aligns with HeySara's commitment to delivering top-notch solutions for businesses seeking efficient and reliable corporate services. The integration will also result in synergies that improve operational efficiency, enabling the team to better serve its clients and create sustainable long-term business relationships.



Founded in 1995, Corporate Success specializes in a spectrum of essential services, comprising company incorporation, corporate secretarial support, taxation expertise and professional accountancy. Boasting over 500 satisfied and loyal customers, the firm has built up a stellar reputation for excellence and trustworthiness over 20 years in the corporate services industry. The management team at Corporate Success boasts more than 30 years of corporate services industry experience and a deep understanding of doing business in the region.



Mr Ng Su Kai, Founder of HeySara Pte. Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome “Corporate Success” into the HeySara family, as it represents a significant leap forward in our growth strategy. This brings us closer to HeySara’s vision to solidify our position among the top 5 corporate service providers for the mass market in Singapore very soon. This strategic move also allows us to strengthen our commitment to providing exceptional corporate services to our clients. By combining our resources and expertise, we are confident in our ability to deliver even greater value to businesses navigating the complexities of the corporate landscape."



Clients of both HeySara and Corporate Success can expect a smooth transition, with a dedicated team in place to address any inquiries and to ensure seamless provision of services.



HeySara is a technology-driven corporate service provider offering a comprehensive range of tailor-made business advisory and compliance solutions for startups and small-to-medium-sized businesses. By leveraging on our in-house digital solutions and a team of experts, HeySara partners with entrepreneurs to start, scale and sustain their businesses in Singapore and Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit our website at www.heysara.sg

