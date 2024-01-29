New Taipei's Wuji Tianyuan Temple to hold cherry blossom festival from Feb. 5-18

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Government will light up the cherry blossoms at the Wuji Tianyuan Temple (天元宮) in New Taipei City's Tamsui District in the evenings from Feb. 5 to 18.

The Wuji Tianyuan Temple has always been a hotspot for cherry blossom viewing in north Taiwan. With the Lunar New Year just around the corner, the tri-color cherry blossoms (三色櫻) have already begun to bloom, reported Liberty Times.

The New Taipei City Government's landscaping office said the "New Taipei City Blossom Festival" will run 14 days from Feb. 5. The cherry trees are illuminated at night during the festival from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day.



(New Taipei City Government photo)

The office stated that during this period, the temple grounds will be illuminated for nighttime cherry blossom viewing, creating a "romantic atmosphere" through light projections. To achieve the goal of repairing the cherry trees and soil, enabling the cherry blossoms to thrive in the coming years, the public will not be allowed to enter restricted areas within the cherry blossom forest this year, stated the office.

As for the varieties of cherry blossoms that can be viewed, the office explained that the tri-color cherry blossoms, a hybridized species of cherry tree from Japan, will bloom first. Visitors can see pink, beige, and peach-colored flowers with rich layers.



(New Taipei City Government photo)

The Yoshino cherry trees planted around the area will bloom about a month later than the tri-colored cherry blossoms. Their flowers are larger and pink-white, presenting a "unique charm."

The office urges the public to make more use of the public transportation system to enjoy the flowers during the Lunar New Year. To get there, take the MRT to Tamsui Station and transfer to buses 866, 875, 876, and 877.



(New Taipei City Government photo)

Alternatively, visitors can also transfer from the MRT's Hongshulin Station to the Danhai Light Rail, proceed to Danjin Denggong Station, and then transfer to buses 866, 875, 876, or 877 to reach Wuji Tianyuan Temple.



(New Taipei City Government photo)