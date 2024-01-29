Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls on Germany to rally aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Berlin to rally EU partners to provide his country with more aid, amid growing concerns that help from the US, the biggest contributor, could end.

US President Joe Biden faces a Republican blockade on further support for Ukraine.

Responding to the uncertainty, Zelenskyy told German public broadcaster ARD that most US politicians supported Kyiv, and that resistance to the aid was coming from merely "individual Republicans."

However, he did push for more action from Berlin.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile hit an industrial site in Ukraine's central district of Kremenchuk, the regional governor said.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, January 29:

Zelenskyy says income declined after Russia invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made public his income over a two-year period, in an effort to promote transparency after a slew of corruption scandals hit his government.

Zelenskyy said his income had declined in 2021, and dipped further in 2022 after Russia invaded his country.

The president and his family reported income of 10.8 million hryvnias ($286,168, €263,874) in 2021, down 12 million hryvnias from the previous year.

This fell further to 3.7 million hryvnias in 2022, Zelenskyy said, as he earned less rental income from real estate he owned, due to the war.

Zelenskyy has called on other public officials to also disclose their incomes. Kyiv is striving to meet the stringent requirements surrounding fighting corruption, in its bid to join the European Union.

Russian missile strikes Ukraine industrial site

A Russian missile hit an industrial site in Ukraine's central district of Kremenchuk, the regional governor said.

The attack was the second in a row, after a missile attack hit an industrial site in the same area on Saturday. The attack had triggered a fire, but no casualties were reported.

"For the second day in a row, the enemy is attacking Poltava region," Poltava regional Governor Filip Pronin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Zelenskyy calls on Germany to rally EU aid amid US uncertainty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Berlin to rally EU partners to provide his country with more aid, amid growing concerns that help from the US, the biggest contributor, could end.

US President Joe Biden faces a Republicanblockade on further support for Ukraine.

Responding to the uncertainty, Zelenskyy told German public broadcaster ARD that most US politicians supported Kyiv, and that resistance to the aid was coming from merely "individual Republicans."

However, he did push for more action from Berlin.

"Germany can manage to consolidate the EU," he said. "Many countries have important economic relationships with Germany and their economy is dependent on Germany's decisions because Germany has a strong economy."

Zelenskyy also warned of a World War III scenario, as Russia's war in Ukraine is about to enter its third year.

"It seems to me that the Chancellor [Olaf Scholz] is aware of this risk," Zelenskyy said, adding that if Russia hit a NATO country, it would be "the beginning of the Third World War."