Studio City Widening Retail Options with Specialty Store "DON DON DONKI" Set to Open on February 2

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2024 - Studio City officially announces the grand opening of Macau's largest DON DON DONKI store. Spanning over 30,000 square feet, the Japanese specialty store will open the door to the public on February 2. The expansion aligns with Studio City's strategic vision to offer an extensive array of tourism products, further enhancing guests' leisure holiday experiences. With the introduction of the DON DON DONKI Studio City Store, guests can indulge in an unparalleled journey into Japanese cuisine and culture locally.The flagship store boasts an array of offerings, including freshly ground Japanese rice, made to order rice balls and bento boxes. To cater guests seeking the freshest and high-quality Japanese rice, the store brings the first "Yasuda Seimai" outlet to Macau. Starting from second phrase, unprocessed rice from Japan can be freshly ground in the store. In addition, the store will feature Macau's first "SEN SEN SUSHI", offering a unique Japanese gastronomic experience for leisure diners and alike.
The grand opening of the largest DON DON DONKI store at Studio City cements its position as a premier entertainment and lifestyle destination, inviting guests to savor the essence of Japan without leaving the heart of Macau.
| First in Macau
| Store Information
Location : Shop A1, 1st Floor, Studio City
Business Hours : DON DON DONKI - 10:00-23:00 (Sun – Thu) | 10:00-24:00 (Fri – Sat)
SEN SEN SUSHI - 10:00-22:00 (Sun – Sat)
Telephone : DON DON DONKI +853 2882 7291| SEN SEN SUSHI +853 2882 5736
Parking : Free parking on first 3 hours
For more information, please visit https://www.studiocity-macau.com/en
