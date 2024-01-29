Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocked east Taiwan at 2:11 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 29), according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was 50.7 kilometers southwest of Hualien County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 5 km, based on CWA data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County and a 3 in Nantou County. An intensity level of 2 was reported in Taitung County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Taichung City, Yilan County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, Tainan City, and Kaohsiung City.

An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Miaoli County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Pingtung County, New Taipei City, and Taipei City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.