Taiwan EVA Air pilots call off strike

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air members of the Taoyuan Union of Pilots (TUP) called off their planned strike after they reached an agreement with the airline.

The TUP on Thursday (Jan. 25) warned that if negotiations fail, it could launch two strikes at the EVA Air branch: one from Feb. 7-18 and the other from March 30 to April 7. However, the union stated on Sunday night (Jan. 28) that EVA Air members and the airline officially signed an agreement under the witness of the overseeing authorities resolving the three disputed issues, reported UDN.

The TUP stated that labor and management have reached three agreements. First, in addition to the salary increase announced by EVA Air at the end of last year, the company agreed to increase the basic salary and job allowance by another NT$13,500 (US$431) per month for captains.

Senior copilots will receive an additional NT$11,000 per month, and first officers will receive an extra NT$10,000 per month. In addition, the company also agreed to adjust the annual promotion salary caps for senior copilots and first officers.

Second, regarding the international allowance, the company has committed to conducting regular reviews and implementing further increases in the first half of the year as soon as possible.

Third, regarding the cessation of hiring foreign pilots, the company agreed not to directly hire foreign pilots unless there are "special operational needs" that warrant hiring foreign nationals. In such special cases, the application process must be reviewed by the Ministry of Labor and the Civil Aviation Administration in accordance with the law.

For the union's part, the union agreed to not take any protest actions on any of the three disputes from the date of signing until May 31, 2026.

The pilots' union stated that the achievement of reaching the agreement between labor and management is primarily due to the "unity and collective will demonstrated by each member of the union." As a resolution between the two parties was reached, negotiation talks slated for Jan. 31 were canceled.