AIC's Break the Silver Ceiling campaign drew support from over 700

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2024 - In a show of unity and support for the Agency for Integrated Care's (AIC) "Break the Silver Ceiling" campaign, over 700 participants gathered along scenic Punggol Waterfront at 7am this morning, to take part in a five kilometres walk. This walk is in collaboration with 老朋友趴趴走 (PPZ) walking interest group led by Cultural Medallion recipient, Jack Neo (梁志强), an advocate for the campaign.



In a bid to redefine the perception of old age, AIC launched the campaign to challenge the way ageing is viewed in Singapore by showcasing the capabilities of seniors. The campaign aims to encourage seniors and younger persons alike to take proactive steps toward fulfilling and meaningful lives by pursuing their passions and desires, regardless of their age.



Starring in the campaign video, "Boomer is OK", 64-year-old Jack Neo participated in a grueling 24-kilometers marathon relay and calls on viewers to be more active by "享受流汗" (enjoying perspiring). The completion of the marathon is testament to his mantra that "exercising for health is important and key to remaining active and happy, especially when one is older."



Ms Jenny Elgina Song (宋翠微), 61 years, "I found out about this walk from Facebook which is how I stay connected with friends and the community. After a knee injury, I had to stop Muay Thai, so I do weight training with my upper body instead. Going for walks like this are also excellent to ensure I remain active and in good health!"



Mdm Mary Ng (黄玛丽), 62 years, "Having been a part of PPZ walk for the past one and half years, I think today's walk, organised in collaboration with AIC, was meaningful. I enjoy keeping active and this has been a fun activity for my Sunday morning."



Following the walk, participants were treated to an engaging post-event gathering, where they had the opportunity to meet and interact with Jack Neo and other artistes such as Terence Cao, Ma Yi Duo and Simonboy. During the stage activities, they shared about the importance of not letting age be a limit to what one wishes to pursue. Five seniors also participated in AIC's ongoing TikTok challenge, where they attempted to beat records set by seniors.



Mr Tan Kwang Cheak (陈光杰), AIC's Chief Executive Officer, shared, "We are encouraged by the overwhelming turnout on Sunday. We are glad that our campaign resonates with both seniors and youths alike, and we thank them for their support. The completion of this walk is also a demonstration of the community's commitment to clap back at ageist stereotypes, to send out a message that seniors still got it! This shows a strong support in our call to foster inclusivity and to celebrate the vibrancy of individuals at every stage of life."



Find out more about the "Break the Silver Ceiling" campaign at the weblink https://www.breakthesilverceiling.com, and get updates by following AIC's social media pages on Facebook (@aicsingapore), TikTok (@aicsingapore) or Instagram (@aic_singapore) with the campaign hashtag #BreakTheSilverCeiling.







Hashtag: #BreakTheSilverCeiling #AIC





https://www.breakthesilverceiling.com

https://www.facebook.com/AICSingapore/

https://www.instagram.com/aic_singapore/?hl=en

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aicsingapore?lang=en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the Agency for Integrated Care

The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) aims to create a vibrant care community for people to live well and age gracefully. AIC coordinates and supports efforts in integrating care to achieve the best care outcomes for our clients. We reach out to caregivers and seniors with information on staying active and ageing well, and connect people to services they need. We support stakeholders in their efforts to raise the quality of care, and also work with health and social care partners to provide services for the ageing population. Our work in the community brings care services and information closer to those in need. For more about us, please visit https://www.aic.sg.