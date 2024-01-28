Alexa
Taiwan's Kuma Academy organizes disaster management training session

Over 100 participants attend 'Blue Magpie Operation' to hone disaster response skills

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/28 16:34
Kuma Academy hosts "Blue Magpie Operation" to train participants in disaster response. (Facebook, Kuma Academy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuma Academy held a large-scale outdoor training event called the "Blue Magpie Operation" in Taipei on Sunday (Jan. 28), simulating pre-war preparations and testing responses to wartime disasters.

One hundred and twenty participants took part in the eight-hour training, which included how to respond to air defense alarms, utilize terrain as cover and avoid the enemy, and intelligence-gathering skills, according to the academy. The exercise consisted of simulated casualty scenarios, with various injuries and even severed limbs scattered around.

It also simulated the presence of the People’s Liberation Army’s Fifth Corps, testing the participants' crisis management skills. Kuma Academy CEO Chu Fu-ming (朱福銘) said that situations during wartime disasters are ever-changing.

The Kuma Academy has held multiple training sessions since its inception in 2021. Its co-founder Marco Ho (何澄輝) previously said a conflict between Taiwan and China would involve multi-faceted strategies and advanced capabilities, including maritime and aerial operations, to gain control of the regional airspace and waters.
