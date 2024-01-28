Shooting at temple in Taiwan's Chiayi leaves 1 injured, 1 arrested

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dispute between two groups of men led to guns being drawn in the early morning on Sunday (Jan. 28) outside a small temple in Chiayi’s Budai Township.

One person involved in the incident, a 30-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭), was shot in the right thigh and abdomen and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital, reported CNA. Police in Chiayi arrested the male shooter, a 27-year-old surnamed Chiang (江), who confessed to firing at Cheng.

According to reports, the two groups had a personal dispute and agreed to negotiate the matter in front of a temple located in the Houbuliao neighborhood around 5 a.m. on Sunday. Video footage of the incident shows that after Chiang fired on Cheng, his group quickly fled the scene as Cheng’s group stayed behind to help him.

After being taken to the hospital by a friend, Cheng reportedly underwent surgery and is expected to recover. Shortly after the shooting, Chiang turned himself into local police and surrendered his weapons.

A police photo revealed that two guns, a handgun and a light semi-automatic rifle, were involved in the incident. Chiang has been taken into custody for further questioning as police work to understand the details of the disagreement, per UDN.



Surveillance video from nearby cameras. (Screenshot via CNA)