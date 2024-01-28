India-Taipei Association celebrates Mahatma Gandhi with screening of biopic 'Gandhi'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The India-Taipei Association (ITA) will hold a special screening of the 1982 biographical film “Gandhi,” in collaboration with Taiwan’s National Human Rights Commission on Jan. 30 to mark the 76th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s death.

The event, which will take place at SPOT Huashan Cinema at 5:30 p.m., aims to spotlight his dedication and efforts toward human rights and equality through the content of the film, according to an ITA press release.

Gandhi was a messenger of non-violence and peace and is considered the father of India, ITA said. Throughout his life, he advocated for human rights, self-determination, and social security rights and fought against torture, inhumane treatment, and slavery.

The anti-colonial nationalist also made outstanding contributions to the rights of women, children, Indigenous people, and marginalized groups, striving for equal opportunities in all aspects of civic, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, per ITA.

The film won eight Oscars at the 55th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Art Direction, and Costume Design, making it the most awarded film of that year.