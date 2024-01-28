Alexa
US stands firm on Taiwan Strait status quo

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/28 10:02
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reiterated Washington’s position on Taiwan during a two-day meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) in Bangkok on Jan. 26-27.

Sullivan said the U.S. remains committed to its “one China” policy comprised of the Taiwan Relations Act, Three Communiques, and Six Assurances, according to the White House. The U.S. opposes unilateral changes to the status quo, does not support Taiwan independence, and expects cross-strait issues to be resolved peacefully, he told Wang.

The two officials also discussed other issues including resuming military-to-military communication, enhancing bilateral counternarcotics cooperation, and AI safety and challenges. The two sides are set to launch a counternarcotics working group on Jan. 30, the White House said. It emphasized that “these channels of communication, do not indicate a change in approach” on China.

Sullivan also stressed during the meeting that the U.S. is in competition with China but does not seek conflict or confrontation. The Chinese foreign ministry called the meeting “candid, substantive and fruitful strategic communication.”

The meeting comes after the U.S. Navy sent the destroyer USS John Finn through the Taiwan Strait on Jan. 24 for the first time after Taiwan’s presidential election.

“John Finn’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to upholding freedom of navigation for all nations as a principle,” the U.S. Navy said. “No member of the international community should be intimidated or coerced into giving up their rights and freedoms.”
