Kaohsiung police rappel down building to bust alleged fraud ring

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung police rappelled down the side of a building to enter the premises of an alleged fraud group on Wednesday (Jan. 27) and arrested 11 people.

Li Chun-ju (李俊儒) of Kaohsiung’s Donggang precinct said police received a tip off about a fraud syndicate operating out of an apartment in the city’s Gushan District. Police were authorized to search a building believed to be the group’s base of operations, and rappelled down five stories from its roof to enter via the 10th floor.

A separate team of police simultaneously broke down the door of the apartment and entered with dogs that can sniff out electrical equipment. In addition to the arrests, police seized smartphones, computers, NT$80,000 (US$2550) in cash, and a BMW.

Li said the group emotionally manipulated its targets to defraud them. Members of the group were reportedly using mostly Chinese apps to randomly select targets, sometimes posing as potential romantic interests.



Police arrest suspects in Kaohsiung on Wednesday. (Kaohsiung police photo)