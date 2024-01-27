Taiwan tracks 33 military aircraft, 6 navy ships sent by China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense tracked 33 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels between 6 a.m. Friday (Jan. 26) and Saturday at the same time.

The defense ministry said that 13 of China’s aircraft entered the southwestern and northern air defense identification zone (ADIZ). It did not provide details of all the planes and drones, as of press time.

The military “monitored the situation and tasked appropriate forces to respond.” It also scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

So far this year the military has detected 266 Chinese military aircraft and 116 naval vessels. Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ.

According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."



(MND photo)