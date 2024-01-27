By-elections set for five local government positions in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — By-elections are to be held for five local government positions following Taiwan’s general election on Jan. 13.

Representatives cannot hold national and local elected positions at the same time under Taiwan’s electoral law, and if a local official is elected to a national position (or vice versa) a by-election is triggered. The law also states a by-election must be held in constituencies where more than half of the positions for elected officials are vacant.

The interior ministry said Saturday (Jan. 27) that by-elections are to be held for positions on the Taichung City and Yilan County councils, as councilors Kin Cyang (黃仁) and Chen Chun Yu (陳俊宇) were both elected to the national legislature. Both members’ constituencies will be left with more than half of the available seats empty when the councilors become legislators on Thursday (Feb. 1).

Magistrates Chiu Chen Chun (邱鎮軍), of Miaoli County, Ting Hsueh-chung (丁學忠), of Yunlin’s Huwei Township, and Huang Chien Pin (黃建賓), of Taitung’s Dawu Township, were also elected to the national legislature. By-elections will also be held in the seats they vacate.

When by-elections are to be held, by law they must occur within three months of the relevant position being vacated. In the meantime, members of the local governments where positions are vacated will appoint a representative to fill the position until by-elections are held.