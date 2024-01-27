Taiwan's 'Culture Points' and where you can use them

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's cultural ministry started distributing "Culture Points" worth NT$1,200 (US$38) to youths from Jan. 20, though rules to counter abuse have also been rolled out.

Sixteen to 22-year-olds can claim the benefits. They are intended to encourage about 1.5 million young people to spend on cultural products and services. Books and performance tickets can be bought with the points.

The Culture Points can be traded at bookstores, multifunction bookstores, cultural and creative spaces, crafts workshops, museums, performing venues, theaters, music and concert venues, and movie theaters.

However, some stores have exploited the initiative. There have been media reports that nail salons and beauty product vendors have posed as cultural and creative industry companies so they are eligible for the points.

To counter this, the ministry on Friday (Jan. 26) announced a ban on some products and services under the program, including instant cameras, meals, agricultural produce, stationery, gifts, and lifestyle goods.

Craftworks such as hand-made soaps, candles, and flowers, are not eligible either. However, crafting workshops that teach people to make them are accepted.

The points can be used to buy movie tickets, but popcorn, snacks, and beverages sold at the same venues are not eligible.