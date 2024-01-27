Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan fears ties will be cut after Tuvalu election

Expected new prime minister Seve Paeni will review relationship with Taiwan and China to benefit Tuvalu

  186
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/27 11:42
Seve Paeniu. (Facebook, Tuvalu Trust Fund photo)

Seve Paeniu. (Facebook, Tuvalu Trust Fund photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-friendly Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano lost his parliamentary seat in Friday's (Jan. 26) election, dampening prospects for continuing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The official election results are set to be published on Saturday (Jan. 27) local time, with a prime minister set to be decided in the following days.

Tuvalu's finance minister Seve Paeni is expected to head the country. He previously vowed to review the Pacific Island country's relationship with Taiwan and China to ensure a foreign policy that was to Tuvalu's advantage.

Located midway between Hawaii and Australia in the South Pacific Ocean and with a population of about 11,200, Tuvalu is one of the world's 12 remaining countries that formally recognize the government of Taiwan. Two days after the Democratic Progress Party's presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) won the election on Jan. 13, the government of Nauru announced it would switch ties from Taiwan to China.

On Saturday (Jan. 27) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement congratulating Tuvalu for a "transparent and peaceful" election. The ministry reiterated it had a good relationship with Tuvalu, saying it would continue with its bilateral projects that include agriculture, healthcare, clean energy, information technology, and climate change.

China and the United States are said to be in a contest for influence in the Pacific region, with Tuvalu expected to be the beneficiary. Washington recently pledged to connect the tiny and remote Pacific nation by undersea cable to global telecommunications for the first time, according to Reuters.
Tuvalu
diplomatic tie

RELATED ARTICLES

Climate threatened Tuvalu holds election watched by Taiwan, China
Climate threatened Tuvalu holds election watched by Taiwan, China
2024/01/26 13:11
Tuvalu PM candidate seeks to 'review' Taiwan ties
Tuvalu PM candidate seeks to 'review' Taiwan ties
2024/01/25 15:33
Taiwan affirms close relations with Tuvalu
Taiwan affirms close relations with Tuvalu
2024/01/22 09:51
Tuvalu reportedly considering breaking ties with Taiwan for China
Tuvalu reportedly considering breaking ties with Taiwan for China
2024/01/21 14:37
China offered Nauru US$100 million to sever Taiwan relations
China offered Nauru US$100 million to sever Taiwan relations
2024/01/16 15:03