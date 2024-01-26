Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Michelin-starred restaurant in Taipei offers luxe Lunar New Year feast

Ya Ge's Buddha jumps over the wall available for takeout for the first time

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2024/01/26 17:23
Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant in Taipei offers luxe Lunar New Year feast. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant in Taipei offers luxe Lunar New Year feast. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant at the Mandarin Oriental Taipei Hotel is offering for the first time a takeout version of its luxurious Lunar New Year dish "Buddha jumps over the wall."

The dish's name stems from a playful legend, in which a chef's irresistible feast lured a meditating Buddha, known for his strict vegetarian vows, to jump over a wall for a taste.

Packed with high-end ingredients like edible bird's nest, fish maw, and abalone, the dish showcases Ya Ge restaurant Chef Cheng Kuo-hsiung's (鄭國雄) culinary prowess. He slow-simmered chicken and Kam Wah ham for eight hours to create a light and fragrant broth, incorporating hoisin tendon and European abalone for added depth.

The piece de resistance is the edible bird's nest, soaked in cold water for days to preserve its crispiness and texture before cooking. This decadent offering is available for both in-store dining and takeaway, with a limited run of 100 servings.

It is priced at NT$13,888 (US$444) per serving. The hotel said 80% of the takeaway option has already been sold as of Friday (Jan. 26).

The Cantonese restaurant's menu boasts other tempting dishes like stir-fried lobster balls with XO sauce, adorable goldfish scallop dumplings, and minced peppers steamed grouper fillet.

Available from Feb. 10-15, the set menu has already garnered significant interest, with the New Year's Eve set menu fully booked since November and nearly 90% of bookings on the first and second days of the Lunar New Year holidays already secured.

Ya Ge's Lunar New Year dishes.（Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video）
Michelin Star
restauran
Ya Ge
Mandarin Oriental Taipei
Buddha Jumps Over the Wall

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity chef Nobu Lee opens restaurant in Taipei
Celebrity chef Nobu Lee opens restaurant in Taipei
2023/12/24 12:52
Taipei named 5th best foodie destination in the world
Taipei named 5th best foodie destination in the world
2023/12/22 17:19
Taipei's Michelin-star private kitchen serves modern Cantonese cuisine
Taipei's Michelin-star private kitchen serves modern Cantonese cuisine
2023/08/15 21:02
Hennessy's afternoon tea debuts at Mandarin Oriental Taipei
Hennessy's afternoon tea debuts at Mandarin Oriental Taipei
2023/05/23 17:01
8 Taiwan hotels, 2 spas rated as Forbes Travel Guide winners
8 Taiwan hotels, 2 spas rated as Forbes Travel Guide winners
2023/02/20 13:42