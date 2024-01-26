Alexa
Father injured protecting daughter from knife attack in Taiwan's Hsinchu

Two suspects are on run from police and allegedly mistook man for someone else

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/26 16:26
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A father and his daughter were reportedly randomly attacked by two strangers wielding large hunting knives in Hsinchu’s Hukou Township on Thursday (Jan. 25) evening.

The 42-year-old man and his daughter were out for a meal on Shengli Road when the incident occurred. The two had just left the food market when two men approached with knives drawn and slashed the father, reported UDN.

While trying to shield his daughter from the attackers, the man’s right pinky finger was completely severed. The man received multiple wounds to his back and legs.

Eventually, a woman was reportedly heard shouting, “You cut the wrong person!” After this, the two assailants immediately fled the scene, per UDN.

The injured father was helped to a nearby business while an ambulance and police were called. Hsinchu police are still searching for the attackers and the female accomplice, who bystanders say shouted at the men that they had attacked the wrong person.

Reports indicate that the father, though seriously injured, is in stable condition and likely to recover.
Hsinchu
Hukou
knife attack

