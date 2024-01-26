US politicians send letter congratulating Taiwan's Lai on election victory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of seven U.S. Congress members sent a letter of congratulations to president-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Thursday (Jan. 25).



The lawmakers welcomed a new chapter in U.S.-Taiwan relations while looking forward to future collaboration with the Lai administration. The letter praised Taiwan’s commitment to democratic freedoms and peace in the Indo-Pacific. It also said the lawmakers are eager to advance the U.S.-Taiwan relationship and assist Taiwan in resisting China.

The letter, which also congratulated Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), was signed by representatives Lance Gooden, Tracey Mann, Michael Burgess, Randy Weber, Andy Biggs, Randy Feenstra, and Pete Sessions.

Gooden, the primary sponsor of the letter said, "In the face of increasing aggression from China, the U.S. stands solidly with Taiwan. We are committed to deepening our relationship and ensuring the Indo-Pacific region remains a bastion of peace and stability," according to a press release.

In a move that is certain to irk the Chinese government in Beijing, the letter also mentions the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which he said would usher in the "next stage for Taiwan’s sovereignty and democracy.”

News of the letter was announced in Washington as the co-chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, Ami Bera and Mario Diaz-Balart, were in Taipei to affirm U.S.-Taiwan ties and show support for the incoming administration under Lai’s leadership. The delegation in Taiwan and the letter from House Republicans both expressed optimism about the strong partnership between Taiwan and the U.S.