Taiwan's EVA Air says it will help passengers get refunds if pilots strike

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air said it will help travelers get a refund or reschedule their flights if its pilots go on strike.

In a statement Thursday (Jan. 25) EVA Air said it would work on viable solutions in negotiations with the Taoyuan Union of Pilots (TUP) on Wednesday (Jan. 24). It added that it is committed to to reaching a consensus.

If there is a strike EVA Air said it would notify the public on its website and mobile app and a dedicated webpage will be set up to provide the latest information on flight changes. The airline pledged to assist passengers whose itineraries are affected by the strike to apply for a refund or reschedule to other flights without additional fees.

Wednesday's negotiations between labor and management concluded without a resolution. The next day, TUP held a board meeting and issued an early warning for two possible strikes at the EVA Air branch: one from Feb. 7-18 and the other from March 30 to April 7.

On Wednesday, EVA Air said it had negotiated with TUP at the Taoyuan City Government Department of Labor. It said the two parties continued to build consensus and scheduled another consultation meeting on Wednesday (Jan. 31).