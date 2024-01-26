Central Taiwan post office set on fire, manager stabbed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A post office in central Taiwan was set on fire and the manager was reportedly attacked by an individual with a knife during a robbery.

At 10:27 a.m. on Friday (Jan. 26), a fire broke out at the post office on Ren'ai Road in Nantou County's Lugu Township, per New-Reporter.com. Firefighters encountered smoke and flames and there was said to be evidence that someone had spread a flammable material before setting it alight.

No one was trapped inside the building and the fire was put out in less than 30 minutes. The area damaged by the fire covered about 20 square meters and the amount of property damages has yet to be assessed.



Abrasion on Mr. Liu's head. (New-Reporter.com photo)

The post office manager, a 63-year-old man surnamed Liu (劉), tried to resist the robber and received abrasions to his head, bruising on his left forearm, and a 3-cm-long laceration on his right back. Witnesses reported the suspect had thrown a Molotov cocktail into the building, before fleeing the scene in a black Mercedes sedan with no license plates.

Liu was sent to Chu Shang Show Chwan Hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The Jhushan Precinct of the Nantou County Police Department said they are searching for the suspect and the amount of money stolen has yet to be determined.



Damage to the post office from fire. (New-Reporter.com photo)



A police officer inspects damaged equipment in post office. (New-Reporter.com photo)



The exterior of post office was cordoned off with barricade tape. (New-Reporter.com photo)