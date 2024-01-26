Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei wins 1st mixed doubles title at Australian Open

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan tennis star Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her Polish partner Jan Zielinski won in mixed doubles at the Australian Open on Friday (Jan. 26), the first time in her career she has won a Grand Slam mixed doubles title.

Hsieh, 38, took the court on Friday morning having become the first Taiwanese athlete in history to advance to the finals in both women's doubles and mixed doubles at the Australian Open. Hsieh and Zielinski won against the second-seeded pair of American Desirae Krawczyk and British partner Neal Skupski after a three-set battle with a score of 6:7, 6:4, 11:9, reported TVBS.

This marked Hsieh's first mixed doubles grand slam victory and seventh overall doubles grand slam win. The mixed doubles champions will receive AUS$165,000 (NT$3.46 million) and the runners-up will receive AUS$94,000.



Hsieh returns ball as Zielinski watches on. (Reuters photo)

In the first set, both sides played to a tiebreaker. Hsieh and Zielinski lost a crucial point and lost the first set 6:7.

In the second set, Krawczyk's serving was effective, securing the first game. However, Zielinski fought back with powerful returns.



Zielinski lunges forward to reach ball. (Reuters photo)

While Krawczyk and Skupski maintained a steady rhythm, Hsieh and Zielinski committed a double fault, allowing the opponents to take a 4:2 lead.

Later, Hsieh and Zielinski broke serve, regained their footing, and won four consecutive games, and won the set 6:4.



Hsieh and Zielinski in action. (Reuters photo)

At the end of the third set, they played a 10-point tiebreaker, and Hsieh and Zielinski had strong momentum. They started with a 4:0 lead, but their opponents held firm and made a comeback.

When the score reached 8:8, the opponents took another point to reach the championship point. Hsieh responded with a powerful shot, tying the score 9:9.



Zielinski and Hsieh celebrate clenching victory. (Reuters photo)

Zielinski scored another point, making it 10:9. The pair then won after a quick backhand at the net by Hsieh that caught Skupski off guard.

In women's doubles, the second-seeded Hsieh partnered with Belgium's Elise Mertens and won their semifinal match 7:5, 1:6, 6:3. Hsieh, who already holds six Grand Slam women's doubles titles (2 at the French Open, 4 at Wimbledon), is making her way back to the Australian Open women's doubles final for the first time since 2020.



Hsieh and Zielinski kiss trophy. (Reuters photo)

She will compete for her seventh Grand Slam women's doubles title on Sunday (Jan. 28). The champions of this year's women's doubles will share a prize of AUS$730,000, while the runners-up will receive AUS$400,000.

Title town for Su-Wei Hsieh & @zielaczekk



They save a championship point to defeat Krawczyk & Skupski 6-7(5) 6-4 [11-9] in the mixed doubles final! pic.twitter.com/NqHKIrd0Yu — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2024