Taiwan PX Mart customer buys wet wipes for NT$55, wins NT$10 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A PX Mart customer who spent NT$55 (NT$1.75) won the NT$10 million (US$319,000) Special Prize in the latest edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, while 7-Eleven and FamilyMart also reported two Special Prize winners each.

On Thursday (Jan. 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) reported the winning numbers for September-October. The winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize is 63603594, the winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 73155944, and the three winning numbers for the First Prize are 94985899, 57283420, and 62825278.

The winner who spent the least and won the most in this draw was a customer at PX Mart Chaosheng Dongmen Store in Pingtung County's Chaozhou Township who spent NT$55 on wet wipes and won the NT$10 million Special Prize, reported SET News. PX Mart also reported a Grand Prize winner who spent NT$218 on snacks at a branch in Taichung's Shalu District.

7-Eleven winners

The Special Prize winner who spent the least and won the most purchased fruits, ready-to-eat food, vegetables, and drinks for NT$144 at the 7-Eleven Tamkang Store in New Taipei's Tamsui District. The other Special Prize winner bought a newspaper and daily necessities for NT$239 at the Haoqiao Store in Tainan's Yongkang District.

Among the three 7-Eleven winners of the Grand Prize, the one who spent the least was a customer at the Dongxue Store in New Taipei's Linkou District who purchased a City Cafe coffee for NT$35. Another winner spent NT$76 on City Cafe coffee at the TSMC P6 Store in Hsinchu County's Baoshan Township.

The third Grand Prize winner purchased bread, drinks, and ready-to-eat food at the Maitian Store in Taipei's Zhongshan District.

FamilyMart winners

FamilyMart's Special Prize winner who spent the least made an unspecified purchase for NT$125 at the Puyan Store in Changhua County's Puyan Township. The other Special Prize winner spent NT$265 on snacks at the FamilyMart in the Xinying Service Area in Tainan.

The sole FamilyMart consumer who won the Grand Prize bought NT$58 worth of daily necessities at the Xinde Store in Taoyuan City's Pingzhen District.