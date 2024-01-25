Melco is honored by Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2024 with a collective total of five diamonds

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus is featured in list debut as Jade Dragon sustains title as Macau’s only three diamond Chinese restaurant

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 January 2024 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment has attained a collective total of five diamonds from. The honor goes to Melco's iconic French fine dining restaurant,, alongside the Company's signature Chinese restaurantsandOffering gastronomy that pays homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French cuisine,has, this year, been honored with one diamond in itsdebut. The Company's Cantonese fine-dining restaurantat City of Dreams attained three diamonds, marking its fifth consecutive year of achieving's coveted distinction and maintaining its status as Macau's one and only three diamond Chinese restaurant. Meanwhile, contemporary Chinese restaurantat Morpheus, City of Dreams was honored with one diamond, marking its fifth year of achieving the accolade., said, "Melco strives to reinforce Macau's reputation as a world center of tourism and leisure while making valuable contributions to the city's esteemed status as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy. We are proud to have one more of our signature restaurants joining the prestigious Guide this year, as a reflection of our continuous efforts in enhancing the overall dining experience for guests. We extend our appreciation to our culinary and F&B teams for their incessant dedication to the pursuit of excellence."Three-diamond Cantonese restaurant Jade Dragon showcases exquisite culinary masterpieces created with the freshest seasonal ingredients and delectable delicacies. With spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service, Jade Dragon sets the benchmark for fine dining in Macau. Honors and awards include:One-diamond award winner Yí, located on the 21-floor Sky Bridge of Morpheus, offers the very heights of innovative fine dining and Chinese cuisine served in a modern seasonal tasting menu format. Its degustation menu is inspired by the 24 Solar Terms of the Traditional Chinese Calendar (Jie Qi), changes 12 times a year and highlights many of the restaurant's signature dishes. Yí's honors and awards include:Awarded one diamond, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus redefines French gastronomy with a contemporary vision. The restaurant at City of Dreams sources produce from the best regions which is harvested at its optimal time, highlighting a deep appreciation for nature and an intimate understanding of the seasons. Sourcing from small-scale farms and line-caught fish, the restaurant ensures unparalleled quality and a distinctive tasting experience. Honors and awards include:Hashtag: #melco #cityofdreams #jadedragon #Yi #alainducasseatmorpheus #morpheus #blackpearlrestaurantguide

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

