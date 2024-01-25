Military training content more important than length of service: Taiwan People's Party

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said the content of military training is more important than its length — the same day as a new batch of conscripts entered service for the first time since the term was extended.

Posting on Facebook, Huang also suggested a cross-party working group of legislators be established to review the efficacy of Taiwan's military training program. The extension of compulsory military service in Taiwan from four months to one year took effect on Thursday (Jan. 25), with 670 new conscripts expected to join in the first batch of those who will serve for the extended term.

Huang said the TPP proposes representatives from all parties participate in the working group that would report to the legislature’s committees for foreign affairs and defense. Huang added the group would examine whether the defense ministry can provide “substantial and useful” training within one year.

Huang noted concerns about the salary conscripts are paid when undergoing compulsory military service. She added that some young people were concerned about the effect the training would have on their tertiary education.

Huang also took aim at the defense ministry’s management of military discipline which she said is marred by frequent shortcomings, and recommended this be reviewed. “Only then can we protect our home and country with peace of mind,” she said.

“The TPP expresses that only by preparing for war can we avoid war,” Huang’s post read. The TPP “calls on the government not to let young people waste a year, and truly implement combat training,” she said.



Huang Shan-shan is pictured next to TPP Chair Ko Wen-je in November. (CNA photo)