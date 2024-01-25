Citibank and AIA Hong Kong celebrate a decade of bancassurance partnership

Customer and policy numbers see over 21-fold and 25-fold growth respectively Jointly donate ARIA test machine to Hong Kong Lutheran Social Service to drive the development of a healthy community



1. Data comparison between 2014 and 2023 (as at September 2023).

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 January 2024 - This year marks the 10anniversary of the exclusive bancassurance partnership between Citibank and AIA Hong Kong. Throughout the decade-long collaboration, AIA Hong Kong's many cutting-edge products and services, coupled with Citibank's one-stop wealth management services positioning, have together brought customers comprehensive protection for their health and wealth and accomplished fruitful achievements with over 21-foldand 25-foldgrowth in number of customers and policy numbers, respectively. In celebration of the successful partnership and to demonstrate corporate social responsibility, Citibank and AIA Hong Kong jointly donate an Automatic Retina Image Analysis (ARIA) test machine to Hong Kong Lutheran Social Service (HKLSS) to encourage the public to practice early detection, identify the risks for cognitive diseases and strokes, and embrace a healthy lifestyle as early as possible.The landmark exclusive strategic bancassurance partnership between Citibank and AIA commenced in 2014, where Citibank's customers can purchase from AIA Hong Kong's diversified portfolio of protection products via Citibank. Rooted in Hong Kong for over a century, Citibank's one-stop wealth management services positioning, together with AIA Hong Kong's market-leading life and health protection, as well as long-term savings protection solutions, form an impeccable team to serve customer's health and wealth needs.Ms Vicky Kong, Consumer Business Manager of Citibank Hong Kong, said, "As a trusted financial management partner, Citibank always strives to take care of our customers' different wealth and protection needs, with insurance being an essential component in financial planning. While investments help accumulate wealth, life insurance takes care of customers and their families in the times ahead, including future generations' financial needs. Citibank's milestone partnership with AIA has accompanied customers in navigating through different stages of life, helping them formulate comprehensive financial plans. The collaboration has not only resulted in impressive performance, but more importantly, achieved synergy that can support customers' wealth and health needs to enable them to live more fulfilling lives freely."Mr Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, "Today marks a significant milestone in AIA and Citibank's partnership. Our impressive business achievements are a testimony to the affirmation and support we have received from our customers. This decade-long collaboration embodies our respective expertise in providing our customers the most genuine services and exemplifies our commitment to customer-centricity. AIA Hong Kong will continue to innovate for customers and work closely with Citibank to address customers' everchanging health and wealth management needs. We are also very pleased to extend this spirit of customer care to the community by jointly making a donation to drive the development of a healthy community, promote the importance of illness prevention, and help everyone live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives from various aspects."Recognising the growing public awareness of cognitive diseases, and to commemorate Citibank and AIA Hong Kong's 10-year partnership, the two companies will be jointly donating an ARIA test machine valued at over HK$200,000 to the HKLSS to offer those in need convenient access to fundus photo analysis at HKLSS's Health Centre for Primary Care. Fundus photo analysis can assess risks of cognitive diseases (for example, Alzheimer's disease) and strokes for reference. The donation aims to urge the public to foster a healthy lifestyle as early as possible and is expected to benefit 3,000 individuals annually, playing a role in safeguarding the public's health.Photo 1: Ms Vicky Kong, Consumer Business Manager of Citibank Hong Kong (left) and Mr Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau (right), co-host a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the bancassurance partnership.Photo 2 and 3: To commemorate the 10th anniversary of their exclusive bancassurance partnership and on behalf of Citibank and AIA Hong Kong, Ms Vicky Kong, Consumer Business Manager of Citibank Hong Kong (left) and Mr Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau (right), jointly donate an ARIA test machine to Hong Kong Lutheran Social Service to provide fundus photo analysis to those in need to help them assess risks of cognitive diseases and strokes. The donation was received by Mr Hezon Tang, Service Director of Hong Kong Lutheran Social Service (middle).Click HERE to download high resolution event photos.Hashtag: #花旗銀行

