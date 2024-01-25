LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong Launches "New Year Surprises Quartet" - Time-Limited Delights, Infinite Upgraded Fun

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 January 2024 - LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong is thrilled to announce the launch of the "'New Year Surprises Quartet" in celebration of the upcoming Year of the Dragon. This exciting event will feature a series of themed activities and exclusive offers, providing children and adults with a joyful and creatively stimulating experience. Join us at LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong to embark on a journey of fun and discovery during this exceptional Lunar New Year celebration.





[1st Surprise] Discover Year-Round Surprises With New Limited-Time Offer



From today until January 31, 2024, the purchase of either the Gold or Platinum tier Annual Pass entitles individuals to an exclusive 10% discount, a Bespoke Physical LEGO® Pass, and a coveted LEGO® Limited Edition Minifigure. With this pass in hand, enthusiasts can indulge in unhindered exploration of 10 unique themed zones and exciting themed activations. Devoted fans cannot afford to miss out on this extraordinary opportunity.



[2nd Surprise] LEGO® Birthday Party Returns, Promising Unforgettable Celebrations



LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong presents Two Brand-New Birthday Party Packages. Complemented by exclusive LEGO® activities and meticulously curated thematic decorations, these packages invite family and friends to assemble and rejoice within the enchanting realm of LEGO®, leaving an indelible imprint upon their cherished memories.



For more details and to make a purchase, please refer to official website: http://t.ly/gpUUq





[3rd Surprise] New LEGO® NINJAGO® Characters Make Grand Debut - Leading Children on Ninja Missions



Two new characters of LEGO® NINJAGO® - the creatively talented Sora and the fearless Arin will join forces with you to overcome challenges and unravel the mysterious power of dragons. Put on your LEGO® NINJAGO® masks and transform yourself to a little ninja for exciting new missions!



Four new activations include Rescuing the Lost Ninjas at MINILAND® to build kids' concentration, Meeting with the LEGO® NINJAGO® and join his army, building the little Dragon Riyu to unleash creativity and participating in the Creative Build Activity to harness creative talent. Unlock rewards while unleashing your creative potential, embark on a LEGO® adventure together with your family now.



[4th Surprise] Greet With LEGO® Characters And Lunar New Year LEGO® Creative Workshop



How can an exuberant Lunar New Year be complete without the blessings of our cute and adorable LEGO® characters? From 10 until 24 February, they will make sporadic appearances at the LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong to extend New Year blessings to all guests. This New Year, gather your family and join us in exchanging New Year greetings together.



LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre will also introduce a special limited-time Lunar New Year LEGO® Creative Workshop. Through building and assembling Lunar New Year mini-sets, immerse yourself in the joy that LEGO® models bring and celebrate the Spring Festival together in a lively and cheerful atmosphere.

