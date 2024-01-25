Taiwan’s ProLogium opens EV battery ‘gigafactory’ in Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric vehicle battery maker ProLogium on Tuesday (Jan. 23) opened the world’s first “gigafactory” for electric vehicle (EV) batteries in Taoyuan.

The Taoke factory is the world’s first giga-scale solid-state lithium ceramic battery facility, the company said. ProLogium said the plant will initially have a production capacity of 0.5 GWh, with a maximum production capacity of 2 GWh a year, according to CNA.

The company said its Taoke plant will be able to supply batteries for up to 26,000 EVs a year. The plant is expected to create 1,200 jobs in Taoyuan.

ProLogium is planning to use the Taoke facility as a model for its upcoming French factory in Dunkirk, according to company CEO Vincent Yang (楊思枏). He noted that if things go to plan then mass production can begin in Dunkirk in 2027, according to Reuters.

The company has also become the latest battery maker to partner with Mercedes-Benz as it pushes to have all of its vehicles be electric by 2030, per Reuters. Mercedes has invested in the company, and they are working together to develop solid-state batteries.

Wang added that ProLogium is working on raising capital and that an IPO could also be an option. “We are considering it, it’s in the planning process,” Reuters cited Wang as saying.