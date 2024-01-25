Alexa
Lithuania lawmaker commends president for safeguarding Taiwan democracy

Matas Maldeikis says Taiwan-Lithuania alliance based on freedom, independence

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/25 16:24
President Tsai Ing-wen speaks with Lithuania lawmaker Matas Maldeikis. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuanian Parliamentary Group for Relations with Taiwan head Matas Maldeikis lauded President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) efforts to protect Taiwan’s freedom and advance global democracy in a meeting on Thursday (Jan. 25).

Tsai’s leadership has not only made Taiwan stronger but has also contributed to the safety of the region and the world, Maldeikis said, according to the Presidential Office. He reiterated his support for Tsai's vision of a more democratic and prosperous world.

Maldeikis said that when China imposed trade sanctions on Lithuania, Tsai and the Taiwan government backed Lithuania, demonstrating not only its determination to do the right thing but also strengthening links between Taiwan and Lithuania.

The Lithuanian lawmaker said Lithuania and Taiwan are both peace-loving and democratic countries facing hostile external pressures. These shared values and similar experiences have led to a beautiful friendship, mutual understanding, and highly effective cooperation, he said.

The alliance between Taiwan and Lithuania shows the world that cooperation is based on beliefs rather than geographical distance, Maldeikis said. Lithuania's strong desire for democracy is as intense as Taiwan's, he said. In a world where the future is uncertain and freedom is threatened, we must do our best to protect ourselves, he added.

Just as President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) mentioned in his election victory speech, Taiwan will stand on the side of democracy, making a firm commitment to democratic society and allowing us to celebrate our shared values, Maldeikis said.

The lawmaker is currently leading a cross-party delegation consisting of 11 members to meet with Taiwan government officials and exchange views on areas of cooperation between Taiwan and Lithuania.
