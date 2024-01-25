Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake cherry blossom season starts next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Sun Moon Lake Cherry Blossom Season starts Feb. 1, with some areas already reporting cherry trees starting to bloom.

According to National Chi Nan University (NCNU), the plum blossoms on the campus are in full bloom, and visitors can also enjoy a distant view of the snowy landscape in the Hehuanshan area, reported CNA. Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village said that Taiwan cherry (Prunus campanulata) and weeping cherry (Prunus pendula) trees are blooming ahead of time.



(Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Headquarters photo)

This year, NCNU's cherry blossom season has been selected as part of the Tourism Bureau's "Taiwan Tourism Biennial Calendar."

From Feb. 7 to March 3, NCNU has planned activities such as a cherry blossom tea ceremony, coffee feasts, an outdoor market, and a series of sustainable ecological activities. The cherry blossom festival at NCNU has been organized for 12 years, integrating elements of cherry blossoms, tea culture, music, and coffee, and is linked with the Sun Moon Lake sightseeing circle.



(Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Headquarters photo)

Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Headquarters said activities will be held from Feb.1 to March 10. Must-see attractions include the Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village, National Chi Nan University, Ita Thao Lakeside Trail, Ci'en Pagoda Trail, Jinlong Mountain Trail, Shifo Park, Xiangcha Lane in Yuchih Township, Youshui Lane in Yuchih Township, and Guangfu Lane in Xinyi Township.

According to the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Headquarters, the Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village has planted over 5,000 cherry trees. "The Nine Tribes Cherry Blossom Festival" features diverse activities such as nighttime cherry blossom viewing, Taiko drum performances to welcome spring, a cherry blossom market, and cherry blossom tea parties.



Indigenous women at Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village. (Tourism Administration photo)