Ukraine updates: Kyiv calls for probe into plane crash

A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed on Wednesday in the country's Belgorod region, the Russian state-run RIA news agency quoted the Defense Ministry as saying.

Russia has accused Ukrainian forces of shooting down the military aircraft.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for an international investigation into the plane crash.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, January 25:

Ukraine says it downed 11 of 14 Russian drones

Ukraine's Air Force on Thursday said its air defense system shot down 11 of 14 drones that were launched in an attack by Russia overnight over the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions in southern Ukraine.

Two people were wounded during the attack on the Black Sea port city, according to Odesa regional Governor Oleh Kiper.

"Despite the effective and fruitful work of air defense to repel enemy attacks, unfortunately, an industrial facility was hit in Odesa, and residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged," Kiper said.

There was no immediate comment from Russia, and the reports could not be immediately verified.

Russia's downed aircraft to be discussed at UNSC

The United Nations Security Council will discuss the incident involving a Russian military transport plane that crashed in Russia's Belgorod region near Ukraine.

"The meeting requested by Russia" will take place on Thursday at 5 p.m. local time (2200 GMT), said France, the current holder of the rotating presidency of the Security Council.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had asked for an immediate emergency session of the council to discuss Wednesday's crash, which he called a "terrorist attack."

Kyiv has so far maintained that it does not have all the information about the plane crash.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday reiterated Russia's claims that Ukraine had shot down the plane. "No one can say what impact this will have" on extending a prisoner exchange program, he said.

Zelenskyy demands international inquiry into plane crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for an international inquiry into the crash of a Russian military aircraft in the Belgorod border region.

According to Russia, 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board when the Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft crashed.

Ukraine's military intelligence service HUR is trying to find out about the prisoners of war, Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

"Our state will insist on international reconnaissance," he said. "It is obvious that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, with the feelings of their relatives and with the emotions of our society."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has been instructed to provide allies with all the information that is available to Ukraine.

While Zelenskyy wants a probe, Russia has accused Ukraine of downing the plane as it flew over Belgorod.

On Wednesday, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said there had been no survivors. "All occupants on board have died," he said, confirmed by Russian media reports

According to reports, the plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be swapped. Six crew members and three Russian soldiers were also on board.