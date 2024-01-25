Sports Technology Market Charting the Skyrocketing Path Future of Market Size Revealed

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Sports Technology Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Sports Technology Market, valued at approximately USD 13.33 billion in 2022, is projected to witness a healthy growth rate of more than 19.73% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Sports technology encompasses the design of innovative applications and technologies to enhance various aspects of sports, including athletic performance, sports analytics, fan engagement, broadcasting and media coverage, and sports venue management. In recent years, sports technology and data have become crucial for athletic development and performance across various sports.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and social media integration in sports. Additionally, the emergence of eSports technology is expected to further accelerate market growth. The eSports market, valued at over USD 1.38 billion in 2022, is estimated to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2025, with a significant rise in viewership projected to reach up to 640 million by 2025. The industry’s shift towards implementing the latest technologies for tracking player performances and engaging fans is also fueling market growth. Furthermore, the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies presents significant growth opportunities for the sports technology industry. However, challenges such as high startup costs and financial limitations, as well as a shortage of skilled analysts, may hinder market expansion during the forecast period.

Key Regions and Major Players:

Europe dominated the sports technology market in 2020, accounting for over 30% of global sales, driven by the presence of numerous football leagues integrating smart device technologies. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the sports technology sector, fueled by the expanding sports industries in countries like India, Japan, and China.

Major Market Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Modern Times Group MTG

Panasonic Corporation

SAP SE

Sony Corporation

Oracle Systems Corporation

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Recent Developments:

Global Sports Technology Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Technology, Sports, Region

Technology, Sports, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The report aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries and forecast values for the coming years, incorporating qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It provides detailed insights into driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments:

By Technology: Device Smart Stadium Esports Sports Analytics

By Sports: Soccer Basketball Ice Hockey Tennis Cricket Esports Others



By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the driving factors for market growth?

What challenges and limitations does the market face?

What emerging opportunities exist in the market?

What potential threats and risks could impact the market?

What is the current market size and growth rate?

What are the market segments and their sizes?

Which regions are projected to experience the highest growth and market share?

What variables affect different geographical areas?

Who are the major players in the market and their rankings?

What recent partnerships, launches, expansions, or acquisitions have occurred among the companies profiled?

What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?

What is the present market outlook, considering recent changes and growth possibilities?

What are the drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions?

How does the market analysis utilize Porter’s five forces analysis?

How does the Value Chain provide insights into market dynamics?

