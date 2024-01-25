Internet of Things Managed Services Market Upward Trajectory Unveiled Market Size’s Skyrocketing Potential

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Internet of Things Managed Services Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market, valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022, is forecasted to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of more than 27.82% during the forecast period 2023-2030. Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services involves outsourcing the management and support of IoT infrastructure and devices, catering to the increasing complexity of IoT ecosystems in organizations.

IoT Managed Services providers offer comprehensive support, including device management, connectivity management, data management and analytics, security and compliance, and support and maintenance, enabling organizations to optimize their deployments, enhance operational efficiency, and drive innovation in their industries.

The market is primarily driven by the growing adaptation of IoT and the expanding IT industry. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the rapid expansion of the IoT market is fueled by advances in semiconductor technology and increasing demand for smart devices, tele-healthcare services, and automation technology. Additionally, the software product industry in India is projected to achieve a milestone of USD 100 billion by 2025, further boosting the IoT Managed Services market. Despite the growth opportunities, cybersecurity risks & privacy concerns, and the shortage of skilled professionals may impede market growth during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Key Regions and Major Players:

In 2022, North America dominates the global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market, driven by its advanced technological infrastructure and widespread adoption of IoT across various industries. Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, fueled by thriving commercial sectors and integration of blockchain and cryptographic processes in IoT security services, driving the adoption of IoT in the engineering services market.

Major Market Players:

Wipro Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

TietoEVRY Corporation

Virtusa Corporation

Infosys Technologies Limited

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Aricent Technologies Holdings Limited

Recent Developments:

In February 2022, IBM completed the acquisition of Neudesic, enhancing its range of hybrid multi-cloud services and strengthening its hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

In November 2021, Nasdaq and AWS entered into a long-term partnership to develop advanced cloud-based infrastructure for global capital markets, aiming to enhance the efficiency, scalability, and reliability of capital markets worldwide.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Application, End User, Region

Application, End User, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The report aims to define market sizes, forecast values, and incorporate qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry, including driving factors & challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments:

By Application: Network Management Device Management Data Management Security Management Other Applications



By End User: Energy and Utilities Manufacturing Retail, Healthcare Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) IT & Telecom Other

By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Advantages of Opting for Our Market Research Report:

Strategic Decision-Making:

Our market research reports provide invaluable insights for strategic decision-making. By analyzing industry trends, market dynamics, and emerging opportunities, businesses can make informed choices that align with their long-term goals and objectives.

Market Understanding:

A comprehensive understanding of the market is crucial for success. Our reports delve deeply into market size, segmentation, and growth drivers, ensuring businesses have a nuanced comprehension of the landscape they operate in, aiding in effective planning and execution.

Competitive Intelligence:

Staying ahead of the competition is paramount. Our reports offer detailed competitive intelligence, highlighting key players, their market share, strategies, and strengths. This enables businesses to identify opportunities for differentiation and develop robust strategies for sustainable growth.

Customer Insights:

Understanding customer behavior is fundamental to success. Our research provides in-depth customer insights, including preferences, buying patterns, and needs. This information is instrumental in tailoring products and services to meet customer expectations and enhance overall satisfaction.

Risk Mitigation:

Every business venture involves risks, and our reports are designed to identify and assess potential risks within the industry. This proactive approach empowers businesses to develop risk mitigation strategies, ensuring resilience in the face of challenges and uncertainties.

Investment and Funding Decisions:

For investors and stakeholders, our reports offer a reliable foundation for investment decisions. Through thorough analysis of market trends and growth projections, we provide essential information to support sound investment and funding choices, maximizing returns on investment.

Validation and Credibility:

Our market research reports undergo rigorous analysis and validation processes, ensuring the credibility of the information presented. Businesses can rely on our reports as trustworthy sources, fostering confidence in decision-making processes and strategic planning.

Long-term Business Planning:

Successful businesses thrive on effective long-term planning. Our reports provide a forward-looking perspective, forecasting industry trends and potential challenges. This foresight is indispensable for crafting robust business plans that stand the test of time and dynamic market conditions.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the driving factors for market growth?

What challenges and limitations does the market face?

What emerging opportunities exist in the market?

What potential threats and risks could impact the market?

What is the current market size and growth rate?

What are the market segments and their sizes?

Which regions are projected to experience the highest growth and market share?

What variables affect different geographical areas?

Who are the major players in the market and their rankings?

What recent partnerships, launches, expansions, or acquisitions have occurred among the companies profiled?

What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?

What is the present market outlook, considering recent changes and growth possibilities?

What are the drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions?

How does the market analysis utilize Porter’s five forces analysis?

How does the Value Chain provide insights into market dynamics?

