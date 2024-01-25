Email Security Market Shaping Radiance Crafting Strategy Amid Latest Dazzling Trends

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Email Security Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Email Security Market, valued at approximately USD 3.50 billion in 2021, is forecasted to exhibit a healthy growth rate of more than 12.8% during the forecast period 2022-2029. Email security encompasses measures and practices employed to safeguard the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of email communications, crucial for individuals and organizations handling sensitive information. The market’s growth is propelled by factors such as the escalating rate of cyber threats and a growing preference for cloud-based secure email gateways.

Email security is paramount in mitigating unauthorized access, data breaches, malware, phishing attacks, and other cyber threats, with its importance steadily rising in recent years. For instance, in 2023, the popular Ethereum wallet MetaMask faced a cybersecurity breach, exposing the email addresses of some customers who submitted customer service tickets. Furthermore, in 2022, manufacturing witnessed the highest share of cyber-attacks globally among leading industries, followed by finance, insurance, and professional services.

Additionally, the inclination toward cloud-based secure email gateways is a significant driver, with the cloud-based email security market expected to reach around USD 1.25 billion by 2026. Rising government security compliance and the surge in the risk of potential credential theft further contribute to the market’s growth potential. However, the lack of awareness related to email encryption poses a challenge to market expansion throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Key Regions and Major Players:

North America leads the market in revenue, attributed to the presence of key market players and technological advancements in email security solutions. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is poised to witness the highest CAGR, driven by the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises in countries like India and China.

Major Market Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc (United States)

Gen Digital Inc (United States)

McAfee Corp (United States)

Microsoft Corporation (United States)

Dell, Inc (United States)

SAP SE (Germany)

BAE Systems plc (United Kingdom)

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. (United States)

Sophos Group plc (United Kingdom)

Fortra, LLC (United States)

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, Microsoft released Security Copilot, powered by OpenAI, a new tool for cybersecurity professionals utilizing generative AI from OpenAI’s latest language model, GPT-4, along with a Microsoft security-specific model.

Global Email Security Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

2019-2020-2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2029

2022-2029 Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Component, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical, Region

Component, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The report aims to define market sizes, forecast values, and incorporate qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry, including driving factors & challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments:

By Component: Products Services

By Deployment Type: Cloud On-Premises

By Industry Vertical: BFSI Healthcare Government IT & Telecom



By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLA Rest of the World



