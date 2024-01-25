Air Handling Unit Market Forecast Top Players to Grow Significantly from 2024 to 2032

Global Air Handling Unit Market Overview and Forecast

The global air handling unit market, valued at approximately USD 10.9 billion in 2020, is expected to grow at a healthy rate of about 6.5% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Air handling units play a crucial role in heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, contributing to the overall efficiency of these systems. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, urbanization, and a rising population that boosts the need for air conditioning. Additionally, the rapid integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) within air handling units is providing new opportunities for the industry.

Market Drivers and Trends

Energy Efficiency Demand: The growing demand for energy-efficient solutions is a significant driver for the air handling unit market. As environmental concerns rise, businesses and consumers are seeking HVAC systems that are not only effective but also environmentally friendly.

Population Growth and Urbanization: The global population and urbanization trends are contributing to the increasing need for air conditioning. As more people move to urban areas, the demand for efficient HVAC systems, including air handling units, continues to rise.

IoT Integration: The transformation of IoT within air handling units is opening up new possibilities. Smart and connected air handling units allow for better monitoring, control, and optimization, enhancing overall system performance.

Strategic Initiatives: Market players are undertaking strategic initiatives to strengthen their positions and expand their geographical footprint. Establishing new operations bases, forming partnerships, and investing in technological advancements are common strategies.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the global air handling unit market includes key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific holds the largest market share, driven by a rapidly growing industrial sector, commercialization, urbanization in developing countries, and rising disposable income.

Key Market Players

Major players in the air handling unit market include:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Carrier Corporation

Trane Technologies plc

Johnson Controls International plc

Systemair AB

Flakt Woods Group

Trox GmbH

Lennox International, Inc.

Munters AB

Blue Star Limited

Market Segmentation

The air handling unit market is segmented based on:

By Type:

Packaged

Modular

Custom

DX Integrated

Low Profile (Ceiling)

Rooftop Mounted

Others

By Capacity:

≤5,000 m3/h

5,001 – 15,000 m3/h

15,001 – 30,000 m3/h

30,001 – 50,000 m3/h

≥50,001 m3/h

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Regional Breakdown:

North America U.S. Canada



Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy



Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea



Latin America Brazil Mexico



Rest of the World

