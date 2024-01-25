Contact and Convective Dryers Market Expected to Reach New Heights From 2024 to 2032

Global Contact and Convective Dryers Market: Growth Outlook and Forecast

The global Contact and Convective Dryers market, valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2023, is poised for substantial growth with a robust CAGR of over $% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. These industrial dryers play a crucial role in various sectors, especially in food and beverages and pharmaceuticals, by providing essential heat to remove moisture from products. The market’s growth is attributed to the expanding food and beverages sector, increased adoption of industrial dryers for their operational ease and energy efficiency, and stringent regulations on industrial greenhouse gas emissions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers of Growth:

Expanding Food and Beverages Sector: The global food market generated over USD 8 trillion in revenue in 2020, with projections estimating revenue to reach USD 9.1 trillion by 2025, driving the demand for Contact and Convective Dryers.

Industrialization in Emerging Economies: Growing industrialization in emerging economies contributes to increased demand for these dryers.

Government Regulations on Emissions: Stringent regulations on industrial greenhouse gas emissions stimulate the adoption of energy-efficient dryers.

Challenges:

High Installation and Maintenance Costs: The market faces challenges due to the high costs associated with the installation and maintenance of Contact and Convective Dryers.

COVID-19 Impact on Food Processing Industry: The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the food processing industry poses challenges to market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America: Leading the market, North America benefits from growing industrial automation and the presence of key market players.

Asia-Pacific: Anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate, Asia-Pacific benefits from the growing food processing industry and rapid industrialization.

Major Market Players

Kilburn Engineering

Andritz Gouda BV

GEA Group

FLSmidth & Co. Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

HEINKEL Ltd.

Uzelac Industries

Orion Air Conditioning & Refrigeration

BHS-Sonthofen Group

Durr Megtec, LLC

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Contact

Convective

By Orientation:

Horizontal

Vertical

By End-Use Industries:

Pharmaceuticals

Metallurgy

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Auxiliary Manufacturing

Regional Breakdown:

North America U.S. Canada



Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy



Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea



Latin America Brazil Mexico



Rest of the World

