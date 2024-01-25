Trend Micro Recognized in Gartner Critical Capabilities Report for Endpoint Protection Platforms

Analyst’s report is a critical appraisal tool for security and risk management leaders

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 January 2024 - Trend Micro Incorporated TSE: 4704 ) a global cybersecurity leader, today celebrated high scores for its Trend Vision One™ – Endpoint Security product across all four use cases appraised by Gartner in a new report."As Gartner recognizes, effective endpoint security demands close integration with the rest of the security environment. That's why we believe Trend Vision One™ takes a platform-based approach to managing risk across the entire attack surface, from email and endpoint to the cloud. We're delighted to be ranked so highly in this report, and in Gartner's recent Magic Quadrant for endpoint protection. It validates our approach and will propel our efforts to continue delivering value to global customers."The Gartner report explains that many organizations are consolidating multiple point solutions onto a single endpoint protection vendor: "Their aim is to minimize performance impact, improve ease of use, and enhance security configuration management to reduce compatibility issues and security gaps," it says. However, it adds that for such an approach to work, "Endpoint protection must be integrated with contextual information from the entire security infrastructure stack to combat the modern threat landscape."This is the value that Trend believes Endpoint Security delivers as part of the Trend Vision One™ platform. It provides protection, detection and response across physical endpoints – including PCs, Macs, ATMs and POS devices – as well as servers, virtual machines and cloud workloads.This enables security teams to centralize visibility, protection and response, as well as license and policy management, all from a single location. In so doing, organizations can reduce security gaps, minimize management overheads and reduce costs.Gartner's report also recommends that organizations "prioritize core protection and detection, and advanced capabilities like XDR" or, if they are struggling with skills and resource constraints, MDR. Trend Vision One – Endpoint Security offers both as part of its comprehensive Trend Vision One security platform. This enables organizations to share threat intelligence and manage risk more effectively across the entire attack surface, including email, network, cloud, mobile, identity, IoT and OT.The Gartner report ranked Trend Vision One – Endpoint Security second in the Security Platform Use Case out of 16 vendors. It was given the top score for "Architecturally Constrained Environments," and was ranked third for Managed Security Services and fourth for the Core Endpoint Protection Use Case.Hashtag: #trendmicro #trendvisionone #visionone #gartner

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com.hk.

